Kaviyoor Ponnamma dismisses rumours of being abandoned by family

Veteran actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma has dismissed reports of being abandoned by her family. In an interview with Manorama News, the actor said she was not living in 'misery' as some reports had suggested.

“I stay with my younger brother and family. They are the ones who take care of me. The reports that I was abandoned by my family and that I was living in misery are baseless. I have nothing to say to such people who make up such stories. I am happy here,” said the 77-year-old actor.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who recently completed 60 years in Malayalam cinema, is now resting at her home at Karumallur in Paravur Taluk. The rumours began after a guest at her house posted the actor's photo on social media. The actor, who has worked in over 700 films, is also a four-time recipient of the Kerala State Film Awards. She was last seen in the anthology film called 'Aanum Pennum', in which she was paired opposite the late Nedumudi Venu.