Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' makes waves with Times Square promotion

The promotion of Dulquer Salmaan's pan Indian film 'King of Kotha' set to charm audiences during Onam, has even reached New York's Times Square. In a groundbreaking feat for Malayalam cinema, this film is being promoted at Times Square for the very first time. Abhilash Joshiy's directorial masterpiece is garnering immense pre-bookings, complemented by grand promotional events worldwide. Unprecedented promotional programs, a unique aspect in Malayalam cinema, are unfolding in tandem with 'King of Kotha'.

Jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, acclaimed for their excellence across various Indian languages, the film is all set to grace theatres globally on August 24.

In a landmark event for Malayalam cinema, "Book My Show" finds itself trending, showcasing a film that has surpassed Rs 1 crore in pre-booking with a mere four days remaining until its release. Alongside Dulquer, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabir Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Anikha Surendran, and other stellar talents. The cinematography for 'King of Kotha' is masterfully handled by Nimish Ravi.

Music contributions come from Jakes Bijoy and Shaan Rahman, with Rajashekhar's orchestral score adding to the film's essence. Abhilash N Chandran is credited with the script, while Nimesh Thanoor lends his expertise as the production designer.

Shyam Sasidharan takes on the role of editor, while Sheriff handles choreography, and Egg White is responsible for VFX. Ronex Xavier leads the makeup department, and Praveen Varma excels in costume design. Stills are captured by Shuhaib SBK, and Deepak Parameswaran takes charge of production control. Sony Music is responsible for the captivating music, while PR efforts are managed by Pratheesh Sekhar.