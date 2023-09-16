Suresh Kumar shuts down Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumours with Anirudh

There have been rumours circulating in the national media about actor Keerthy Suresh tying the knot with music composer Anirudh. However, her dad, producer Suresh Kumar, has refuted these rumours and appealed to the media to stop spreading such unfounded claims.

"It is entirely false and baseless. Earlier, there were also rumours linking her with others," said her father, adding that this isn't the first time Anirudh and Keerthy have been linked by the media.

A few months ago, there were rumours that she was in a relationship with Dubai-based businessman Farhan Bin Likhayath, which the actor denied. She shared the news link that suggested she was marrying Farhan and stated that she would reveal her mystery man when the time comes.