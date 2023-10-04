Actor Lakshmi Manchu reacts to her 'angry outburst' video. 'Violence is never the answer but...'

Telugu actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu, who recently hit headlines for smacking a man while he appeared in front of the camera during her interview, has now responded to the controversy. The actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to give her view about the incident. “That's what happens when you casually stroll into my masterpiece! Remember, I'm not just an artist, I'm also a professional 'frame-thrower.' Hehehe! Violence is never the answer BUT,” she wrote.

The actor got irritated when a man walked past the camera while she was giving an interview during the recently held SIIMA awards ceremony. She soon hit the man on his shoulder, asking him to move from the frame. Soon after, when another man starts to walk in front of the camera, she yells: 'Go behind the camera, dude. Basic!' The actor has also said she does not feel the need to apologise for the incident. In a recent interview, she had said, “I am an artiste. You don't come in front of an artiste's camera."