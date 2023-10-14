Laughter galore as Jayaram mimics Prabhu at 'Ghost' promotions

If there is one thing Jayaram does better than acting, then it has to be mimicry. That’s one skill that has remained consistently good in his four-decade-old career. And that’s what makes him the life of every party and stage, even to this day. Remember how he was the show stealer at the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ audio launch? His mimicry of Mani Ratnam and Prabhu clocked several million views. Jayaram was in his element during the pan-Indian promotional tour of Kannada film, 'Ghost' as well. At an event held in Mumbai, Jayaram once again mimicked Prabhu in front of the media, leaving everyone in splits.

In fact, Shiva Rajkumar, who is the hero of the film was laughing loudly at Jayaram’s antics. But then he quickly finished his act and admitted that if he stretched it any further, Prabhu might get angry at him.

'Ghost', directed by MG Sreenivas is Jayaram's debut Kannada film. Touted to be an action entertainer, this is Shiva Rajkumar’s next release after his superhit cameo in 'Jailer'.