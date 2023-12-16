Malayalam
Entertainment

Aaradhya Bachchan's performance at school musical play wins the internet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Aaradhya is a student at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.Photo | Twitter
Topic | Entertainment News

Aaradhya Bachchan's performance during her school's annual day programme has taken social media by storm. The 12-year-old, who was dressed up as an evil character in a musical play, delivered her dialogues with confidence during the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shwetha Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda also attended the performance. Aishwarya's smile, in the video, revealed she was proud of her daughter.

Not only her family, but Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan's fans also seemed impressed with the star kid's performance during the play. “Dude, she is Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter. She definitely has the talent,” wrote one user. “She sounds just like her mother. The other star kids should learn from Aaradhya. She definitely knows how to act,” read another comment. Recently, Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, among others debuted onscreen with 'The Archies'.

Aaradhya is a student at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. The young star also danced to a song in the musical play.

