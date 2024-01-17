Malayalam
Mammootty, Mohanlal grace Bhagya Suresh's wedding reception

Our Correspondent
Published: January 17, 2024 02:08 PM IST
Bhagya Suresh's wedding reception. Photo: www.instagram.com/filmy_monks
Topic | Entertainment News

Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, exchanged vows with Sreyas Mohan in a poignant ceremony at Guruvayur temple today. The auspicious occasion was graced by eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Modi, and renowned actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Dileep.

Actors at Bhagya Suresh's wedding reception. Photo: THE COLISEUM Cinema Redefined

Following the temple ceremony, a delightful wedding reception took place at Gokulam Convention Center, where the newlyweds were joined by Mammootty and Mohanlal. Distinguished guests at the reception included actors Dileep, Jayaram, Biju Menon, singer K S Chithra, and Gokulam Gopalan.

A day prior to the wedding, Suresh Gopi and his family embarked on a temple visit to Guruvayur. The nuptials were at 8:45 am, capturing precious moments with the prime minister, who also had the honour of presenting the wedding garlands to the couple before departing the venue.

