Mammootty, Mohanlal grace Bhagya Suresh's wedding reception

Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, exchanged vows with Sreyas Mohan in a poignant ceremony at Guruvayur temple today. The auspicious occasion was graced by eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Modi, and renowned actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Dileep.
Following the temple ceremony, a delightful wedding reception took place at Gokulam Convention Center, where the newlyweds were joined by Mammootty and Mohanlal. Distinguished guests at the reception included actors Dileep, Jayaram, Biju Menon, singer K S Chithra, and Gokulam Gopalan.
A day prior to the wedding, Suresh Gopi and his family embarked on a temple visit to Guruvayur. The nuptials were at 8:45 am, capturing precious moments with the prime minister, who also had the honour of presenting the wedding garlands to the couple before departing the venue.