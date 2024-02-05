Nivin Pauly confirms sequel to his 2016 superhit movie 'Action Hero Biju'

Nivin Pauly's 2016 blockbuster film 'Action Hero Biju' is gearing up for a highly-anticipated second instalment, as officially confirmed by the makers on Sunday. Celebrating the 8th anniversary of the original film, the announcement was shared across various social media platforms, sparking excitement among fans.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Nivin Pauly expressed gratitude for the enduring love and appreciation received by 'Action Hero Biju' over the past 8 years. He revealed the thrilling news of the upcoming sequel, stating, “It's been 8 years since #ACTIONHEROBIJU hit the screens. Since then, the love and appreciation for the film has been so heartwarming and welcoming. Today, we're beyond excited and thrilled to unveil the long-anticipated part 2 of #AHB! Rolling soon… #AHB2 #AbridShine (sic).”

Directed by Abrid Shine, 'Action Hero Biju' featured a stellar cast including Anu Emmanuel, Saiju Kurup, Joju George, Alexander Prasanth, Kalabhavan Prajod, Rony David, and Sohan Seenulal in pivotal roles.