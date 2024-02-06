Kiran Rao responds to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's claims. 'Have never seen his movies,' she says

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has reacted to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's claims that she had spoken ill about his films. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, the director of the upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies' said she never specifically named Sandeep's films while addressing misogyny. “I have spoken out several times against misogyny in films, but I never commented on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movies since I have not watched his work. I don't know why Rao thought that I was passing a comment about his work,” she said.

Sandeep also said Kiran should take a look at her former husband and producer Aamir Khan's body of work before making any comments about his films. “I want to tell that woman to go and ask Aamir Khan about the song 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai', what was that?,” he asked.

Kiran, in the interview, also said she was not responsible for Aamir Khan's work and the 'Animal' filmmaker should speak with Aamir Khan 'man to man', if he had an issue with Aamir Khan's work. She also reminded people that Aamir Khan has been apologetic about the mistakes he committed while making films, including the negative portrayal of women.

Kiran Rao's upcoming comedy film Laapata Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan and revolves around two brides who get 'accidentally' swapped during a train journey. The film will hit theatres on March 1.