Amitabh Bachchan reacts to hospitalisation reports, says 'fake news'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, has denied reports of his ill-health. In a video, which is now going viral on social media, the actor reportedly called the news 'fake' as he left the venue of an event in Thane.

On Friday, news reports emerged that the iconic 81-year-old actor was transferred to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. The reports said the actor was admitted for an angioplasty procedure on his leg after he complained of shortness of breath. The Indian Express had cited doctors from Kokilaben Hospital confirming that Amitabh Bachchan indeed underwent an angioplasty procedure on Friday. However, there was no official confirmation from the family.

Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared details about his upcoming project. Bachchan will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film, 'Kalki 2898 AD.' He mentioned his dedication to completing the project, stating, "Late nights again... but late from work last night... as the completion of KALKI approaches... and as has been informed it is May 9th for the release... So, the last efforts to get everything in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers."