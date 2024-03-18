Malayalam
Thara Kalyan loses her voice. Daughter Sowbhagya opens up about her mother's health condition

Our Correspondent
Published: March 18, 2024 03:42 PM IST
Dancer Sowbhagya Venkitesh has opened up about her mother and actor Thara Kalyan's illness on social media. According to Sowbhagya, her mother has lost her voice due to a health condition called spasmodic dysphonia, a voice disorder. Sowbhagya revealed that her mother underwent a surgery to recover her voice, which will only return after three weeks.

“However, it won't be the same again. My mother had faced voice issues in the past and we thought it was due to a thyroid condition. She would lose her voice whenever she spoke loudly or she got stressed. She had undergone treatment several times in the past but she was diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia only recently,” she said.

According to Sowbhagya, Thara had undergone a botox surgery before  mother Subbalakshmi's death. Though she had recovered, she lost her voice again after her mother passed away. Recently, she underwent another surgery. “Though doctors said she would speak again, she won't regain her original voice. There are chances that her voice will sound husky in the future The doctors have also advised her not to sing or speak loudly,” said Sowbhagya.

