I felt bad for her: Amitabh Bachchan on SRH owner Kavya Maran's emotional reaction to team's loss

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the IPL 2024 final where Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match took place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Amitabh shared his thoughts on his Tumblr blog, expressing sympathy for SRH owner Kavya Maran, who was seen wiping away tears after her team’s loss.

Reflecting on the match, Amitabh wrote, "The IPL Final is over, and KKR have WON a most convincing victory. SRH were simply outplayed. It was disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team, and one has seen their grand performances in previous matches. What was most touching to observe was the young lady, the owner of SRH, getting emotional after the loss and breaking into tears, turning her face away from the cameras to hide her emotions. I felt bad for her."

Kavya Maran’s emotional reaction to the loss was captured in a video circulating on social media, showing her visibly upset by the Orange Army's poor performance.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.