Meera Nandan enters wedlock, shares pictures from wedding with Sreeju at Guruvayoor Temple

Actor Meera Nandan tied the knot with fiance Sreeju in a traditional ceremony at Guruvayoor Temple on Saturday morning. Photos from the ceremony were shared by the actor herself on her social media feeds. Meera looked beautiful in a light golden sari, which she paired with hand-designed designer jewellery. Sreeju was dressed in a simple kasavu mundu and veshti.

Photos of Meera's pre-wedding festivities, including her mehendi ceremony, which she celebrated with film industry friends Nazriya, Srinda and Ann Augustine, had gone viral recentlly.

Sreeju and Meera. Photo | Instagram (lightsoncreations)

Speaking to the media after her wedding, the actor revealed why she chose to get married at the Guruvayoor Temple. “I have always felt attached to this temple. I have often visited this place as a child and continued to do so every month till I left Kerala to pursue my job as a radio jockey in Dubai,” she said. Meera also said spoke about Sreeju, adding that they found each other from a matrimonial site. “We then started talking and decided we would be perfect together,” she said. She added that her husband is exactly the opposite of herself, a trait that she found most appealing. Their first meeting was in Dubai.

Meera with her father. Photo | Instagram (lightsoncreations)

Meera and Sreeju, who works as a chartered accountant in the UK, got engaged last year. The actor made her debut in Mollywood with the Lal Jose film 'Mulla'. She then went on to do diverse roles in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Meera is a native of Elamakkara in Kochi.