Slapped senior actor for misconduct; Mohanlal, Sukumari comforted me: Actor Usha

Kannur: Malayalam actor Usha has revealed that a senior actor behaved inappropriately with her in an elevator during a 1992 Gulf show. She immediately slapped him for his misconduct. She stated that she never expected such behaviour from an actor who was admired by everyone in the Malayalam film industry. When she confronted him, she was labelled as arrogant. Usha also mentioned that her opportunities in the film industry diminished afterwards. She added that the actor is no longer alive, so she is not revealing his name.



"Some might ask why I'm bringing this up now. I reacted to it immediately at that time. A video of the incident has surfaced now," Usha said. She disclosed these details to Manorama while attending the state conference in Kannur as a delegate of the Progressive Arts and Literary Organization, where she serves as the Alappuzha district vice president.

"A show was happening in Bahrain. After the show, we were waiting to go to the airport. Everyone was very tired. Mohanlal asked us to bring our belongings to the hall and said we could sit there and talk. Monisha, Revathi, Sukumari, and others were also there. I took my luggage and got into the elevator. The actor was in the elevator as well. He asked if we were going down. I happily got into the elevator. As soon as the door closed, he behaved very inappropriately with me. I hit him. By then, the elevator reached the next floor."

"Actor Sukumari also got into the elevator and asked what the problem was. I told her what had happened and said I would inform everyone. Lalettan (Mohanlal) came and inquired about the incident, and I told him everything. Both Lalettan and Sukumari comforted me and said that I had reacted appropriately. That’s when the problems started. I informed the organisation about it, and they began labelling me as arrogant. They also said I was someone who pointed fingers at superstars. Eventually, I stopped getting movie offers," Usha explained.