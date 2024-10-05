Malayalam
Aishwarya Lekshmi to star in Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad's movie 'Hridayapoorvam'

Our Correspondent
Published: October 05, 2024 01:16 PM IST Updated: October 05, 2024 01:25 PM IST
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi who was last seen in 'King of Kotha' opposite Dulquer Salmaan is all set to star in Mohanlal's upcoming film directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The movie titled 'Hridayapoorvam' is Sathyan Anthikad's latest film after 'Makal'. The Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad combination has excited fans and the movie has now received a boost thanks to Aishwarya Lekshmi's presence.
Aishwarya took to social media to share her happiness on being part of the film. “Such an incredible opportunity with the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, Lal sir and Sathyan Anthikad sir, to learn from them and work with woah..definitely feels like a dream,” she wrote.

Sathyan Anthikad too shared his happiness on bringing Aishwarya onboard the movie. “We have all seen Aishwarya's performance in 'Mayanadhi', 'Nyandukalude Nattil Oridavela' and 'Varathan'. This will be her first film with Mohanlal,” he wrote on Facebook. The director also said 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala' actor Sangeetha too will be part of the film.
The pre-production work of the film is under way and the shoot will begin in December. The music composition for the film will begin soon, said the director. The movie will be bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas'.

