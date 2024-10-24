I desire a family like that: Actor Gayathri Suresh expresses desire to marry Pranav Mohanlal

Actor Gayathri Suresh recently stirred up attention by expressing her desire to marry Pranav Mohanlal. However, during a recent appearance on a private channel show, she expressed her feelings.

Gayathri explained that while she admires Pranav and his family, she doesn’t genuinely wish to marry him. She mentioned that she enjoyed a video of Lalettan’s mother’s birthday celebration and reflected, “I desire a family like that. My admiration for Pranav and Lalettan is a major reason.”

When it comes to her own thoughts on marriage, Gayathri stated, “Right now, I’m not thinking about it at all.” She shared that her mother often asks if she plans to get married, but it hasn’t really crossed her mind. “I just want to meet the right person; that’s enough for me. I’m not interested in arranged marriages,” she added.

She also stated her perspective on relationships, saying, “If I like someone and enjoy spending time with them, that doesn’t mean they are my entire world.”