Amala Paul shines in stunning Bali vacation photos with family

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2024 10:48 AM IST
Amala Paul. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Amala Paul's latest vacation photos with her family have garnered significant attention from fans. Her husband, Jagat Desai, has beautifully captured these moments.

The pictures, taken in Bali, have sparked comments from admirers who feel Amala looks even more stunning since becoming a mother. Her baby is named Ilai, and she married Jagad last November.

On the work front, Amala was last seen in the film Level Cross, which stars Asif Ali. This year, she also appeared in Aadujeevitham, featuring Prithviraj. As of now, the actress has not signed on for any new projects.

