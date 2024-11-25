The excitement for the 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has already begun, with the event scheduled to take place from December 13 to 20 this year. Delegate registration for the festival opened at 10 AM on Monday. However, due to a large volume of traffic on the registration site, there was a temporary glitch that affected users trying to sign up. According to unofficial sources, the issue has now been resolved.

Delegates can register online via the link registration.iffk.in. The registration fee is Rs 1,180 for general category participants and Rs 590 for students, both inclusive of GST. Alternatively, registration can also be done in person at the delegate cell set up at the main venue, Tagore Theatre.

This year's IFFK will showcase a diverse range of sections, including the international competition featuring films from Asian, African, and Latin American countries. Other highlights include the World Cinema section, which will present films recognized at major international festivals, and the 'Indian Cinema Now' and 'Malayalam Cinema Today' sections. There will also be a 'Country Focus' and a special 'Homage' section that honours forgotten film talents.