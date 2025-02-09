‘Empuraan’ is one of the most highly anticipated films in Malayalam cinema today. With Mohanlal and Prithviraj reuniting for the sequel to the blockbuster ‘Lucifer,’ expectations among audiences are soaring. The makers have now begun introducing the film’s characters, unveiling the first character poster. The latest reveal features actor Jaise Jose as Xavier, along with insights from the team about his filming experience.

Xavier is a character connected to Stephen Nedumpally, Mohanlal’s role in ‘Lucifer.’ His addition to the film has sparked curiosity among fans eager to see how his character fits into the larger narrative.

A previously released poster from ‘Empuraan’ generated significant discussion. It featured a man in a white shirt standing behind a torn, burning cloth. The shirt had a dragon emblem, and Mohanlal’s presence could be faintly noticed in the background. This led to widespread speculation on social media about the identity of the white-shirted figure. Many questioned whether it was Fahadh Faasil, while other theories suggested Mammootty or Basil Joseph.

‘Empuraan’ is set for a pan-Indian release and was filmed across eight states and four countries over 14 months. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Fazil, Saniya Iyappan, and Nyla Usha.