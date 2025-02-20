Veteran actor Vijayaraghavan, who has been mesmerising audiences with his remarkable performances on screen, including his character in 'Kishkindha Kaandam', is all set to return in 'Ouseppinte Osiyathu'. The makers recently released the teaser, hinting at an intense and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

Directed by debutant Sarath Chandran R J, the film narrates the story of Ouseph, a wealthy octogenarian who built his fortune by braving wild animals and perilous circumstances in the eastern hill ranges, and his complex relationship with his three sons. 'Ouseppinte Osiyathu' is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 7.

The film features a stellar cast, with Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Hemanth Menon portraying Ouseph's sons. The ensemble also includes Lena, Kani Kusruti, Zarin Shihab, Joji Mundakayam, James Eliya, Anjali Krishnan, Sreerag, Sajadh Bright, Jordi Poonjar, Britto Davees, Ajeesh, R V Vasudevan, Akhil Raj, and Aji George. Produced by Edward Anthony under the banner of Maygoor Films, 'Ouseppinte Osiyathu' was filmed across picturesque locations in Kuttikkanam and Elappara.

Fazal Hassan has written the screenplay of the film, while Aravind Kanna Biren has handled the cinematography. B Ajithkumar is the editor, while Sumesh Parameshwar and Akshay Menon have handled the film's music. Jithin Raj has crooned the songs, while Arkan S Karma is the film's art director.