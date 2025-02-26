The character posters of 'Empuraan' are currently dominating social media discussions. With a star-studded cast featuring both Malayalam and non-Malayalam actors—including 'Game of Thrones' star Jerome Flynn—audiences are eagerly awaiting its theatrical release.

The makers have now unveiled the first and final character poster, introducing Mohanlal’s role as Khureshi Ab'Raam. This reveal comes after the recent introduction of Prithviraj as Zayed Masood, further intensifying fan excitement.

Prithviraj also shared a striking close-up image of Mohanlal’s intense gaze, which quickly went viral. Alongside the picture, he captioned: "As you stare into his eyes, you shall see the fires burning in the depths of hell. Ab’Raam. Stephen. The Overlord. #L2E #EMPURAAN."

Following this post, social media erupted with enthusiasm, with fans calling it a moment that has set the internet ablaze. Comments flooded in, ranging from "The arrival of the devil" to "The one and only king."

'Empuraan' is set to hit theatres on March 27 and will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film features a stellar cast, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Baiju, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, with music composed by Deepak Dev.