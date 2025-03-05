Actor Jagadish has expressed his disagreement with Dhyan Sreenivasan’s statement that an actor has no social responsibility. He emphasised that social responsibility is essential for both an actor and a citizen.

"When promoting a financial institution, for instance, it is crucial to ensure the institution operates ethically. If not, people who feel deceived will hold the endorsing actor accountable," Jagadish said. He pointed out that even advertisements claiming a cream can lighten skin must meet quality standards as per consumer protection laws.

Jagadish stressed that artists undeniably have social responsibility but cautioned against misinterpreting his statement as an attack on Dhyan Sreenivasan. “Please do not frame this as me taking a dig at Dhyan. He is like a younger brother to me, and as the son of someone who has guided me in my career, I have deep affection for him,” he said.

"There is no doubt that artists have a duty towards society. As actors, we have a responsibility to the audience. I am very cautious when appearing in advertisements these days. If a financial institution I endorse turns out to be unreliable, the public will feel betrayed and blame me. That’s why we have an ethical obligation to verify the reputation of such institutions.

Similarly, under consumer protection laws, if an advertisement claims a cream will lighten skin, the endorser must ensure the product’s effectiveness before promoting it. We need to be careful about these things,” he added.

Jagadish also condemned personal attacks in the industry, stating, “I do not agree with mocking individuals, no matter how successful or unsuccessful they are. Even if a film is a superhit, calling someone superhuman is unnecessary, just as ridiculing an actor for a film’s failure is unfair.

Every film is made with hope and the belief that audiences will appreciate it. However, when a film disappoints, viewers express their frustration. It’s not personal resentment against the lead actor but rather disappointment over shattered expectations.”

He further explained that audience disappointment is natural. "Regardless of the actor, if people expect something great but find nothing, they express their frustration. Today, it might be one actor; tomorrow, another. Even if I promote a film with great enthusiasm, but it ultimately disappoints, viewers will feel let down. There’s no point in complaining about it—that’s just how it is. I don’t take it as a personal attack," he concluded.