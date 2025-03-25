Psychiatrist Dr C J John recently took to social media to criticise the film ‘Officer on Duty’, starring Kunchacko Boban. He stated that the film, marked by excessive violence, could easily be classified under the ‘Marco’ series and should not be made accessible even on OTT platforms for viewers under the age of 18.

According to Dr John, ‘Officer on Duty’ is an anti-social film that weaves highly unrealistic revenge and crime narratives into an equally unbelievable storyline. The film even includes a demonstration of hanging, making it a troubling addition to the ‘Marco’ series. He argued that in a society already grappling with violence, such films only contribute to the problem rather than addressing it.

He also pointed out that Kunchacko Boban’s grim, distorted appearance in the film symbolises a shift in cinema itself, where profit dictates content choices. The way the police officer on duty interacts with potential victims is far from ideal, and the film’s justification of mental illness as a theme is ethically questionable, he added.

Criticising the portrayal of the villains, Dr John noted that their brutality stems from personal flaws, but the logic behind their violent retaliation is weak. He highlighted how the film suggests that those who oppose such criminals will face dire consequences, which sends a dangerous message.

The Psychiatrist also raised concerns about the film’s reinforcement of a problematic narrative, where murderers are shown securing bail effortlessly. “After all, this is what allows the hero to kill. And that murder, in turn, earns applause. What a cruelly beautiful film!” he remarked.

Dr John concluded his statement by asserting that ‘Officer on Duty’ should not be shown to anyone under 18, even on streaming platforms. He emphasised that a film’s impact should not be judged solely on the tension it creates while watching, but on the messages it conveys. “If the truth stings, so be it,” he said.