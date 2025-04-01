Amid the ongoing controversies, Supriya Menon has expressed her support for Prithviraj through an Instagram story. Sharing a poster of 'Empuraan,' which has successfully entered the 200 crore club globally, Supriya congratulated her husband. This show of support comes at a time when the actor is facing unprecedented cyber-attacks, targeting both him and his family.

Prithviraj's mother, Mallika Sukumaran, also took to television channels to voice her support for her son. In response, certain right-wing leaders directed disparaging remarks towards Mallika and Prithviraj’s wife, Supriya. BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan stated, “Mallika Sukumaran’s daughter-in-law, Supriya Menon, is an urban Naxal. The first thing the mother-in-law should do is put that woman in her place.”

In retaliation to these comments, several political leaders from Kerala have come forward. K.S. Shabarinathan responded to Gopalakrishnan’s statement, saying, "To understand how an average BJP leader’s mind works, just listen to Gopalakrishnan’s statement: ‘Mallika Sukumaran’s daughter-in-law, Supriya, is an urban Naxal. He further mentioned that the duty of a mother-in-law is to put her daughter-in-law in place.”