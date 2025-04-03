Naslen K Gafoor's upcoming film, 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025. The makers recently announced the release date on social media, building anticipation for what promises to be an exciting sports drama.

Sharing a glimpse of the film’s spirit, the team wrote, “Schoolboys. Boxing. A fight for glory! Witness the madness from April 10th in cinemas!”

The film follows the journey of Jojo Johnson, played by Naslen, as he navigates the world of boxing in a high-stakes battle for victory.

Directed by Khalid Rahman, known for 'Unda' and 'Thallumaala', 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' brings together an impressive crew. With music by Vishnu Vijay, cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf, the film blends humour, grit, and youthful energy, making it a highly anticipated addition to Malayalam cinema.