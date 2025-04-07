The much-anticipated Tharun Moorthy film 'Thudarum' has finally locked its release date. Mohanlal and Shobana's return as the lead couple has fueled expectations for the film, which is also Tharun Moorthy third directorial after his hit movies 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka'. The makers of the film announced the movie's theatrical release date on Monday through an interesting poster featuring Mohanlal.

The movie is being celebrated as Mohanlal's comeback movie as the actor exudes a certain charm that existed in his films during the 1990s as seen in the trailer. The trailer also hints that the film will be a thriller with a blend of comedy.

Initially, there were speculations that the film was supposed to hit theatres in January but got delayed since 'Thudarum' was unable to grab an OTT deal. However, Tharun Moorthy, in an interview with OTT play, clarified that they had never announced a release date and the confusion arose since Ashirvad Cinemas, which was distributing the movie, had announced that the film would release on January 30.

The movie also features Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, Prakash Varma, and Aravind. The music is being composed by Jakes Bejoy.