The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Pravinkoodu Shappu (Malayalam)

The film revolves around police inspector Santhosh, played by Basil Joseph, who is assigned to investigate the murder of Babu, a wealthy and influential man feared by the villagers. Soubin Shahir takes on the role of Kannan, a worker at the toddy shop where the murder takes place. As Santhosh delves deeper into the case, the story progresses with twists and turns, keeping the audience guessing about the true culprit.

Streaming on SonyLIV from April 11.

Painkili (Malayalam)

Starring Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu, this Malayalam romantic comedy unravels a delightfully offbeat story—one that follows a man pretending to be mentally ill and a woman doing everything she can to escape an arranged marriage. When their wild schemes cross paths, chaos and comedy ensue in the most unpredictable fashion.

Streaming on Manorama Max from April 11.

Chhorii 2 (Hindi)

Nushrratt Bharuccha returns as Sakshi in Vishal Furia’s chilling horror tale, once again stepping into a world steeped in fear and folklore. This time, Sakshi is on a desperate mission to save her seven-year-old daughter from the grip of a sinister cult, confronting deep-rooted superstitions and societal evils along the way.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 11.

Chhaava (Hindi)

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal in the role of the fearless Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife, Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna takes on the formidable part of Emperor Aurangzeb, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash of empires. The film promises a riveting tale woven with political intrigue, acts of courage, and the harsh realities of royal betrayal.

Streaming on Netflix from April 11.

Doctor Who Season 2 (English)

The latest instalment in the 'Doctor Who' universe picks up after the 2005 series, with Ncuti Gatwa stepping in as the iconic Doctor and Varada Sethu joining the cast as Belinda Chandra. This gripping sci-fi web series charts Belinda’s mysterious journey back to Earth, where the TARDIS crew finds themselves up against sinister forces and spine-chilling threats unlike anything they've faced before.

Streaming on JioHotstar from April 12.