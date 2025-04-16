'Jaat,' the Bollywood film starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has courted controversy after a few Christian denominations raised objections to a scene featuring Randeep Hooda in the movie. According to Hindustan Times and India Today, leaders of the Christian community in North India wrote to the Joint Police Commissioner demanding an immediate ban on the movie screening, claiming that the scene has disrepected Christian tradition and faith.

The scene, which is also visible in the trailer, depicts Randeep Hooda's character holding a stick across his shoulders, while he stands beneath the crucifix of Christ, as the congregation prays. The movie, allegedly shows hooliganism inside the church.

The Christian leaders had initially planned to conduct protests outside movie theatres, but changed their plans after police intervention. They also threatened to intensify protests if no action was taken against the screening of the movie.

'Jaat' directed by Gopichand Malineni had witnessed a good hold on the make-or-break first Tuesday at the domestic box office, according to Sacnilk. However, it witnessed a drop of around 20% on the first Tuesday (day 6), which is well within the normal range after the holiday, Sacnilk reported.