The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Ouseppinte Osiyathu (Malayalam)

'Ouseppinte Osiyathu' is a richly layered debut that thoughtfully explores the fragile threads binding families—especially the emotional dynamics between fathers and sons, and the burden often placed on elder siblings to parent their younger ones. Childhood trauma quietly echoes through the film, shaping identities and decisions. When tragedy strikes, the story reveals how love alone isn’t always enough to hold people together.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 1.

Bromance (Malayalam)

The film follows the story of Binto (Mathew Thomas), who joins forces with his brother’s friends to search for his missing sibling. What begins as a mission to retrace a night gone wrong unravels into a journey filled with unexpected twists and unforgettable memories.

Streaming on SonyLIV from May 1.

Bad Boy (Hebrew)

'Bad Boy' follows the journey of Dean, a troubled youth who endures the harsh realities of a brutal juvenile detention centre and later rises to fame as a celebrated comedian.

Streaming on Netflix from May 2.

Another Simple Favor (English)

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are back in a stylish new chapter to 'A Simple Favor', set in the luxurious charm of Capri, Italy. The story kicks off with Emily’s lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian mogul—but the celebration spirals into suspense when a murder shatters the glittering façade. As tensions rise, long-hidden secrets begin to surface in a tale full of sharp turns and dark revelations.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 1.

Black White and Gray-Love Kills (Hindi)

Black White & Gray is a crime thriller series from creator Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, who takes on the roles of director, writer, and editor. The series follows journalist Daniel Gary as he investigates a chilling series of murders connected to a young man from a marginalized community—unraveling a dark and complex web that challenges notions of justice, truth, and privilege.

Streaming on SonyLIV from May 2.