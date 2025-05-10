Actress Aishwarya Raj has confirmed that filming for her upcoming Malayalam movie 'Half' was temporarily halted due to a shelling incident near the India–Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The crew, which had been shooting at a location close to the border for the past 10 days, returned to Kochi as a safety precaution.

In a video message shared on social media, Aishwarya described the events leading up to the decision. She said:

‘I’m currently in Jaisalmer for the shoot of the film 'Half'. We were on a short schedule break. For the past 10 days, we had been filming at a location very close to the border. But now, we’re heading back to Kochi. Everyone is aware of the current tension in the region. Our team includes nearly 200 members, and it just doesn’t feel safe here anymore.’

‘Until yesterday, everything was going smoothly. Everyone was focused on their work. Last night, my sister and I went to a nearby dhaba for dinner. Suddenly, we noticed bright flashes and loud noises. Initially, we assumed it was a mock drill by the Indian Army. But when we returned to the hotel, we realised it was actually a shelling attack by Pakistan.’

‘We saw the Indian Army actively intercepting and defending against the attack. The reason we’re alive right now is because of our soldiers. They are doing a phenomenal job.'

‘I feel sad for the people living here. We have the option to return to safety, but they don’t. This is their home—they continue to live and work here. Until yesterday, they were all smiling, going about their lives with joy. I truly hope and pray nothing happens to them. They are peaceful people, just like us. May everyone remain safe.’

Aishwarya Raj, who gained recognition for her role in 'Officer on Duty', was in Rajasthan for the shoot of 'Half', directed by Samjad. The film, which stars Ranjith Sajeev in the lead role, is being promoted as Malayalam cinema’s first vampire action movie. The team had been shooting in and around Jaisalmer before the incident prompted them to suspend production and return home.