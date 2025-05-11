Mohanlal is one of the best actors in Malayalam cinema, enjoying incredible star value. However, no other actor has faced as many challenges as Mohanlal has in the last few years. He couldn’t replicate the same success with his frequent collaborators like Priyadarshan and Shaji Kailas—who had once given him major box office hits—or with a neo-noir supporter like Lijo Jose Pellissery. Meanwhile, 'Thudarum', which has broken all box office records, proves that it was not Mohanlal, the actor, who had failed, but rather the filmmakers who made those movies without understanding what the audience needs.

The films that turned out to be box office bombs—whether starring Mohanlal or other actors—show that a director is the key figure in filmmaking. This is where Tharun Moorthy stands out as a filmmaker. 'Thudarum', which entered the Rs 100 crore club within a few days of release, is not an extraordinary film. The characters and the setting even feel familiar. However, the impeccable craft of filmmaking that captures the audience’s attention in theatres is what makes the difference. Mohanlal and Prakash Varma did their parts perfectly by delivering mind-blowing performances.

No matter how well an actor performs, a cinematographer frames the shots, or a musician composes the score, a movie becomes a success only when it reflects overall perfection. Moreover, the audience must be able to enjoy the film. Tharun Moorthy showed that this can indeed be achieved. He proved that neither years of experience nor an exorbitant budget are necessary to make good movies; all that’s needed is sensibility. It is not Tharun or his well-wishers celebrating his films—rather, it is the society of Kerala that has shown keen interest in his work. This is where the true value of a filmmaker is determined.

People like Tharun prefer to stay silent, realising that you cannot deceive the audience with mere gimmicks. They cater to a generation of viewers who have impeccable knowledge of world cinema. These filmmakers earn their place in the industry not through bombastic claims but through talent and hard work.

'Operation Java'

Aware that a newcomer like him wouldn’t easily get the dates of big stars, Tharun focused on creating a foolproof screenplay. He met a producer from his hometown and convinced him of the script’s potential. The producer gave Tharun the freedom to cast any actor he wanted. Determined not to chase the big names, Tharun cast Balu Varghese, Irshad, and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles for his debut film 'Operation Java'.

'Operation Java', more than just a fast-paced thriller, defied typical filmmaking patterns. The movie dealt with film piracy and the unexplored world of cybercrime. Reportedly, channels initially offered a meagre amount for the satellite rights. However, after the film became a hit, the rights were sold for double the price. It is well known that the film industry supports only winners; no matter how good your work is, the cries of a failed artist often go unheard. Tharun managed to overcome this.

The film, despite lacking a star who could draw an initial audience, became a hit through word of mouth. Its success was not due to its genre or cast but its gripping, edge-of-the-seat narrative. Instead of relying on shocking twists, Tharun crafted a story that generated genuine curiosity and excitement.

The film felt well-made, with the creators’ efforts clearly visible. They avoided clichés and instead offered something fresh. Tharun directed each sequence carefully, ensuring that the audience remained engaged throughout.

Tharun did not learn filmmaking in the traditional sense. He didn’t apprentice under any established director or attend a prestigious film school. “I am a big fan of Priyadarshan. I learned cinema by watching his movies and others’ hundreds of times,” Tharun said in an interview. As he drew inspiration from his idols and charted his own course, audiences began to take notice.

Saudi Vellakka

When his debut film became a surprise hit despite lacking big stars, many A-listers were willing to work with Tharun on his next project. But Tharun believed he could replicate that success without relying on popular names. His second film, 'Saudi Vellakka', featured two relatively unknown actors in the lead roles. Unlike 'Operation Java', it was an offbeat film. It didn’t have the complexity of an arthouse movie but could easily connect with the audience, much like the realistic films of the 1980s. Tharun was praised for adding his distinctive touch without imitation.

The movie was selected for the Indian Panorama at the IFFK in 2022. A filmmaker's signature can often be seen in their work, even across different genres. However, it would be difficult to guess that 'Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka' were directed by the same person. 'Saudi Vellakka' proved that a film could achieve greatness without donning an intellectual disguise.

Thudarum

Everyone was intrigued when Tharun announced his third directorial venture, 'Thudarum'. Mohanlal, trusting his friend and producer Ranjith, gave his dates to a newcomer like Tharun during a critical point in his career—when he was often underutilised by filmmakers who failed to provide strong scripts.

Tharun did not resort to cinematic gimmicks, even though he had a superstar like Mohanlal. Malayali audiences love seeing Mohanlal as a grounded, relatable man who handles problems with simplicity and depth.

There was no pre-release hype, nor did Tharun boast about the grandeur of his creation. He simply urged people to watch it. The audience listened. They watched, loved, and spread the word, elevating 'Thudarum' to new heights. Tharun never claimed to be a modern Spielberg or David Lynch—he simply expressed his gratitude.

He didn’t make empty promises about Rs 300 crore collections. Yet, 'Thudarum', made on a Rs 28 crore budget, is now headed toward the Rs 200 crore mark. The Malayalam film industry beams with pride as Indian cinema at large celebrates this achievement. In Thrissur, theatre owners rejoiced as 'House Full' boards returned after a long time, and people were turned away due to sold-out shows. Many believe Tharun Moorthy could be a true asset to the industry if he can sustain this trend.

The computer engineer turned filmmaker

Hailing from Vaikom, Tharun worked as an assistant professor after completing his MTech in computer science. Yet, he never abandoned his artistic dreams. As a child, he acted in plays and trained in Kathakali. He won awards for mono act and mimicry, and was chosen best actor in school and college festivals.

He entered the visual medium by directing commercials and initially sought acting roles. When those didn’t materialise, his father, recognising his writing talent, encouraged him to pursue screenwriting.

Tharun, who wrote the screenplay for 'Operation Java', felt confident enough to direct it himself. He approached a local producer, who was preparing to visit the famous Mahadeva Temple in Vaikom. Seeing this as a good omen, the producer promised to hear the story on the auspicious day of Chathayam. Tharun, realizing he hadn’t confirmed the meeting place, guessed that the producer would be at the temple. He found him praying at the sanctum and gently asked about the meeting venue. The producer smiled, gave him the details, and eventually agreed to bankroll the film.

Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Operation Java' succeeded despite the odds. 'Saudi Vellakka' followed with critical acclaim, even though it wasn’t as commercially successful.

A filmmaker with a unique voice

Many filmmakers become prisoners of their own styles, hesitant to experiment. This fate has affected several directors in the Malayalam industry. Only a few, like KG George, have broken out of this trap. George’s films were exceptional in both theme and narrative, setting a benchmark his peers rarely matched.

Tharun follows a similar spirit, though he and George are not directly comparable. George’s work remains timeless. Tharun focuses on socially relevant, artistically strong films. 'Operation Java' explored cybercrime, while 'Saudi Vellakka' examined the flaws of a sluggish legal system. He meticulously researched both screenplays and trained many newcomers who performed brilliantly.

Tharun ensures that each film stands out through compelling narration and unique ideas. 'Thudarum' may not have had a new theme, but it was delivered with a fresh treatment and strong execution.

No matter the theme, the key lies in telling it well. Tharun doesn’t showcase anything extravagant but tells stories in engaging ways. If he continues this, he’s likely to enjoy a long and successful career in Malayalam cinema.

He didn’t overshadow an icon like Mohanlal or disappoint the audience. Both the industry and viewers are grateful to Tharun for that.

“You should give up the misconception that the audience needs only a specific genre. We should have our own ideas and a distinct personality. Moreover, we should be able to present them in a way enjoyed by the people. A cinema becomes successful only when our intentions complement the interests of the audience,” Tharun once said.