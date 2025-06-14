Vijay Sethupathi’s latest film 'Ace' hit cinemas worldwide on May 23, 2025, but just weeks later, the film has made its way to streaming. The romantic crime comedy is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, marking an early OTT release.

Despite the buzz around Sethupathi’s presence and a genre blend of romance and crime, 'Ace' opened to mixed reviews and struggled to make a mark at the box office. However, the digital release may offer the film a second chance at finding its audience.

The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, known for 'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello', alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The ensemble cast also includes Yogi Babu, BS Avinash, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Divya Pillai, and Ramesh Thilak, among others.

'Ace' tells the story of Kannan, a man who moves abroad in search of a new beginning and better opportunities. But when a heist goes horribly wrong, he finds himself caught in a dangerous underworld filled with crime and betrayal.

As Kannan is pulled deeper into chaos, he must rely on his instincts and wit to survive in a world where trust is scarce and danger is constant.