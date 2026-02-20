Speculation around Drishyam 3 has intensified after an alleged plot synopsis began circulating on X, offering what appears to be a glimpse into the next chapter of Georgekutty’s story. The much-anticipated film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is yet to officially confirm any storyline details, but the leaked description has already sparked conversation among fans of the franchise.

According to the circulating synopsis, the third instalment will once again centre on Georgekutty, who is not only protecting his family from the outside world but also from the truth that binds them together. The description suggests that as new forces close in, more organised and determined than before, the calm he has carefully constructed begins to show cracks. The threat, it indicates, will not remain purely external but will begin to weigh on his conscience, relationships and the fragile normalcy he has fought hard to maintain. As the pressure mounts, the central question appears to be how far Georgekutty is willing to go and what more he is prepared to sacrifice to keep his family safe.

However, it is important to note that this synopsis has not been officially confirmed by the makers or cast. If the leaked details are accurate, the film may lean more heavily into Georgekutty’s internal conflicts and moral burden rather than functioning purely as a high-stakes thriller. Such a shift would mark a more introspective turn for the franchise, focusing on the psychological cost of the choices made in the earlier films.

Georgekutty is not just protecting his family from the world, he is protecting them from the truth, and from the burden of what binds them together. Now, as new forces begin to close in, more organized and determined than ever before, the cracks… pic.twitter.com/vMjLt4wRgj — AB George (@AbGeorge_) February 19, 2026

The core cast is expected to reprise their roles, with Mohanlal returning as Georgekutty. He will be joined by Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as the family whose lives remain intertwined with the past. Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy and Siddique are also set to return, continuing the narrative threads established in the earlier instalments.

The Malayalam film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, raising expectations among audiences eager to see how the story evolves after the events of the previous films. The franchise has built its reputation on tightly woven narratives and moral dilemmas, and any exploration of Georgekutty’s conscience could deepen its emotional stakes.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake, also titled Drishyam 3, will follow later in the year. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the Hindi version is slated to release on October 2, 2026. As with the earlier films, it is expected to adapt the core storyline for a wider national audience.