Actor Prakash Raj has responded firmly to criticism and ridicule on social media over the funeral rites of his late mother, Suvarnalatha. He clarified that while he may not be religious himself, he respects his mother’s faith, and no one has the right to question it.

Suvarnalatha, aged 86, passed away recently. The controversy erupted when images of her being laid to rest in a church circulated online, triggering criticism from some quarters.

Prakash Raj, who has openly identified as an atheist in the past, took to social media to address the backlash. He explained that conducting his mother’s funeral according to her Christian faith was his way of honouring her beliefs. Responding to online criticism accusing him of ‘hypocrisy,’ the actor maintained that following the religious rituals was purely out of respect for his mother and not a reflection of his own personal beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote on social media:"Yes. I don’t believe in god .. but my mother believed in her god . Who am i to deny her .. the right to be buried according to her belief. This is the basic respect we give one another. Will you hate-mongering monsters understand this?"

Prakash Raj had previously elaborated on his atheist stance in an interview with The Lallantop, saying:"I don’t believe in God, and I don’t even have the time to pursue it. To believe that God exists requires only faith, but proving that God doesn’t exist demands a great deal of knowledge. I live this life for the sake of fellow beings. If God does exist, then He has already given me everything."

His insistence that he has no intention of questioning or interfering with anyone else’s faith, even as he stands firm in his own beliefs, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. The actor also expressed his gratitude to all who offered condolences on his mother’s passing.