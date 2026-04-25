Megastar Mammootty has struck a chord with audiences after speaking about the raw passion of a young actor, drawing from a moment he recently witnessed at the success meet of the Tamil film Youth. His remarks, made during a press interaction for Patriot, have since gone viral, with many praising the veteran actor’s reflection on ambition and perseverance in cinema.

At the centre of his observation was actor Chinna Thamizha, whose emotional speech at the event left a lasting impression on Mammootty. The young actor had opened up about his struggles, admitting that he once doubted his own abilities and feared he might never find a place in the industry. He also spoke about being questioned by his father, who wondered if his pursuit of cinema would only lead to disappointment. When he finally did get an opportunity, the weight of that journey came through in his words.

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Reflecting on the moment, Mammootty said watching the speech moved him deeply. He noted how the young actor’s mix of joy and pain revealed a kind of longing that defined the early stages of many artistic journeys. While acknowledging that he continues to seek new challenges as an actor, Mammootty admitted that his own path into cinema had been different. He began acting at a time when he was already part of the industry, without experiencing the same uncertainty or emotional breakthrough that marked Chinna’s story.

What stood out to him, however, was the intensity of that desire. The hunger to prove oneself, he said, remains something he still relates to, even after decades in the industry.

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Following the viral spread of Mammootty’s comments, Chinna responded with gratitude, sharing the video on Instagram and calling it an unforgettable moment in his life. Youth director Ken Karunas also amplified the moment by sharing the clip on X.