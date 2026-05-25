Amid the growing tensions within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), actor and executive committee member Neena Kurup has made serious allegations against fellow executive committee member Tiny Tom, claiming that he attempted to physically assault her during AMMA’s Kudumba Sangamam event.

“Tiny Tom tried to physically attack me. He lunged at me, hurled abuses, and people around had to step in and hold him back,” Neena Kurup alleged, speaking to Onmanorama. “I’ve been carrying the emotional impact of that incident ever since,” she added.

Neena has also formally lodged a complaint with AMMA’s executive committee against Tiny Tom.

Her allegations come at a time when tensions within AMMA are steadily escalating, with internal disagreements increasingly spilling into the public domain.

According to Neena, the incident took place a day before AMMA’s recent Kudumba Sangamam event and was witnessed by several executive committee members present at the venue.

“I decided to speak now only after informing president Shwetha Menon because false narratives about me have been circulating,” Neena said. “There are recordings that support what happened. Even Lakshmipriya had acknowledged during a phone conversation that people had to restrain Tiny when he came at me. I’m willing to share that conversation as well, if Lakshmipriya agrees to it.”

While detailing the episode, Neena claimed the issue was not an isolated disagreement but part of a larger pattern of behaviour and power dynamics within the organisation.

“Earlier, disagreements inside AMMA were issue-based. People debated opinions and moved on,” she said. “But now it feels deeply personal. There’s a visible group operating within the committee, and anyone who questions them becomes a target.”

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Neena said she had always taken positions based on what she believed was right rather than aligning herself with factions inside the organisation. “I have supported Shwetha Menon on some matters and backed Cuckoo Parameswaran on others. I’ve never functioned as part of a camp. But what is happening now clearly feels like groupism.”

The actor became emotional while questioning what she described as delays in addressing the complaint against Tiny Tom. According to her, some members within the committee attempted to downplay the seriousness of the allegations.

“My only question is whether the response would have been this slow if the same words and behaviour had been directed at certain senior members,” she asked. “If something similar had happened to Shwetha Menon, Mohanlal or Mammootty, would there have been any hesitation in taking action?”

Neena also alleged that Tiny Tom had a history of speaking aggressively to women within the organisation.

“He often speaks in an intimidating manner with women,” she claimed. “He raises his voice, comes very close to your face, and tries to overpower conversations through aggression. I’ve experienced that personally more than once. I reacted strongly too, because that’s my nature.”

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According to Neena, former AMMA joint secretary Ansiba Hassan also faced hostility after raising allegations against Tiny Tom. Ansiba had earlier accused the actor of falsely linking her to religious conversion activities.

“Women who react strongly or question things are often viewed as troublesome,” Neena said. “Both Ansiba and I have spoken up when we felt something was wrong, and that has not gone down well with certain people.”

She further alleged that attempts had been made within the committee to suppress dissenting voices.

“Many times, people dismissed these incidents saying, ‘That’s just how Tiny behaves.’ But small incidents ignored repeatedly eventually become much bigger issues,” she said. “There have been efforts to silence women inside the committee, and there is proof of that in the executive committee discussions.”

Despite her criticism, Neena clarified that she still believed several capable and well-intentioned members remained within AMMA’s leadership structure.

“There are people in the committee who genuinely care about the organisation and behave responsibly,” she said. “But those who cannot treat colleagues with basic respect should not continue in positions of power.”

When Onmanorama contacted Tiny Tom for a response, the actor said he had been instructed by the AMMA president not to speak to the media regarding the issue.