Long before 'Nirnayam' became one of the most memorable thrillers in Mohanlal's career, it was conceived with Mammootty in mind.

When director Sangeeth Sivan first narrated the story to Mammootty, the actor listened carefully before asking a question. "Who's the writer?"

"Cherian Kalpakavadi," Sangeeth replied. The answer brought a smile to Mammootty's face. Kalpakavadi had scripted several hits for Mohanlal and was closely associated with the star.

The origins of 'Nirnayam' lay in Sangeeth's admiration for the English thriller 'The Fugitive'. During a visit to his wife's family home in Haripad, he carried a VHS cassette of the film to Kalpakavadi's house in Thottappally. The two had been friends since their school days at Loyola English Medium School in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sangeeth wanted to adapt the energy and suspense of 'The Fugitive' for Malayalam cinema. After watching the film, however, Kalpakavadi felt that its pharmaceutical mafia storyline would be difficult for local audiences to relate to in the mid-1990s. Instead, he chose to build the story around kidney trafficking and medical crime.

It was a subject he felt more confident tackling. Though not a practising doctor, Kalpakavadi had completed his medical studies and was familiar with the workings of the profession. He also had several doctor friends who could help him fill in the gaps.

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The screenplay soon took shape around Dr Roy Mathews, a skilled surgeon who finds himself caught in a dangerous conspiracy. The character was written specifically for Mammootty: authoritative, intelligent and slightly hot-tempered. Even his introduction scene reflected that image. Roy loses his temper in an operating theatre when a junior doctor hands him the wrong instrument. The embarrassed junior, who is also the heroine, later falls in love with him and gradually wins him over.

Mammootty liked the script. The problem was his schedule.

With no clarity on when the project could begin, 'Nirnayam' remained in limbo. It was a disappointment for both Sangeeth and Kalpakavadi. The writer had long wanted to score a major success with Mammootty, while the director was equally eager to work with the superstar.

Then fate intervened.

While working on another film, Kalpakavadi happened to narrate the story to Mohanlal during a break in shooting.

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Lal's reaction was immediate. "This is a good story, Anna. If Ichakka isn't doing it, I'll do it." Kalpakavadi wasted no time informing Sangeeth. Mammootty had no objections to the change, and the project quickly moved forward. Producer Suresh Balaje came on board and the film was fast-tracked into production.

The shift from Mammootty to Mohanlal, however, required a few important changes. While the core story remained the same, Dr Roy Mathews had to be reshaped to suit Mohanlal's screen persona. The character became softer and more vulnerable. Additional romantic and emotional elements were woven into the screenplay, giving Roy a warmth that differed from the version originally envisioned.

Another key role in the film was DIG Javed Khan IPS, the relentless police officer pursuing Roy. Inspired by the character played by Tommy Lee Jones in 'The Fugitive', the role went to Lalu Alex.

It proved to be one of the actor's most memorable performances. Appearing without his trademark wig, Lalu Alex brought a distinctive swagger to the character. After the film's release, audiences reportedly applauded whenever Javed Khan appeared on screen.

An elated Lalu Alex called Kalpakavadi on release day. "Cheriyacha, I hear the audience is clapping whenever I come on screen. That's a first for me."

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Released in January 1995, 'Nirnayam' combined suspense, action, romance and humour to emerge as one of the year's biggest successes. Looking back, Kalpakavadi believes the film may not have become an even bigger blockbuster because subjects such as kidney trafficking and organised medical crime were still unfamiliar to most viewers at the time.

Three decades later, that hardly matters. 'Nirnayam' remains a fan favourite and a standout thriller in Mohanlal's filmography. It is also a reminder that one of his most celebrated films almost belonged to Mammootty.