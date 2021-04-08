Malayalam
Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi movie: What to expect

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Looks like Molllywood is gearing up for some experimental horror flicks. After The Priest and Chathurmukham, Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi treads a similar path as a horror-thriller  with comic elements. 

The film is helmed by Sooraj Tom, who has earlier directed ‘Pa.Va’ and ‘Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal’. 

Vishnu Unnikrishnan is essaying the role of a home nurse while Saniya is seen playing a powerful and pivotal role.

The film is produced by Noble Jose, under the banner Peppercorn Studios. Sujith J Nair is the co-producer. 

The story, screenplay, and dialogues are drafted by Anand Madhusoodanan. Jithu Damodar has cranked the lens and Kiran Das is the editor. M Bawa was roped in as the production designer and Arathi Gopal is the costume designer.

Stay tuned for a detailed review.

