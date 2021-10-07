Pearson's Siddharth Banerjee is on a mission to build a vibrant digital education ecosystem

This June, the UK-based education and publishing major Pearson appointed Siddharth Banerjee its new managing director for India and Asia. While making the key appointment, Pearson made its aim clear. The firm picked Banerjee for the top job hoping to make maximum use of his expertise and experience to construct a vibrant digital education ecosystem in the region.

Banerjee was equally excited about his new assignment which came amid the revolution in digital learning, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee, who comes with over two decades of international business experience, believes that these are exciting times for the education sector in India and across Asia. While taking up his responsibility at Pearson, he exuded confidence that his company could contribute a lot to the emerging and evolving Indian education landscape.

In business terms, Siddharth's mandate at Pearson is to strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy and digital proposition in India, and to build a direct relationship with the higher education ecosystem across the Asia region.

Banerjee will be speaking at Techspectations 2021, the fourth edition of ManoramaOnline's flagship digital summit. He will share with the participants his experience in intervening in the evolving digital education ecosystem from an educationist and marketing perspectives. He is a big proponent of hyper-learning, which is a form of self-directed, non-linear learning using modern information technology.

Stellar career

An alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, Banerjee is an experienced consumer and technology global business leader, a digital evangelist, and an award-winning marketer.

Banerjee's active involvement in the Internet ecosystem in the country makes his the perfect pick for Pearson's ambitious plans. He was on the Investment Advisory Committee at KStart (Kalaari’s Seed Fund) and is currently on the board of select industry associations and organisations. He is also an angel investor in new-age Media & D2C CPG start-ups and a mentor for early-stage tech founders.

During his 21-year career, he has lived and worked across India, Singapore, the UK and Sri Lanka.

Prior to joining Pearson, he was the CRO and Global CMO at Games24x7 helping build a 21st century scientific gaming company out of India and was previously part of the Leadership Team at Facebook India as the Country Director-Global Sales Organisation (GSO). Prior to Facebook, he was the EVP-Marketing at Vodafone India and led a global Vodafone business accelerator unit (mWomen) across 12 markets in Asia-Africa.

In the first 15 years of his career, Siddharth built a strong foundation in the CPG/FMCG industry with most of his business and leadership experience forged at HUL/Unilever.

Siddharth holds BA Economics (Honours) and MBA degrees from the University of Delhi. He thereafter pursued executive education from the ISB Hyderabad, IIM-Ahmedabad and the Harvard Business School. He is a National Talent Scholar (NTSE) and a Chevening Fellow at the University of Oxford.

Siddharth is the co-author of Speechless and 52RedPills which he has penned with his wife Eika Chaturvedi Banerjee. He has also co-founded www.52RedPills.com with his wife. The book 52RedPills is hailed as an Indian corporate couple's hyper-learning journey of combining ancient wisdom and modern research.

