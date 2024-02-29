Accenture Song to acquire Mindcurv, data analytics firm co-founded by Malayali

Kochi: Global professional services company Accenture will acquire Mindcurv, a cloud-native digital experience and data analytics company, co-founded by Kochi native Amjad Liaquat.



Founded in 2011, Mindcurv is one of the leading German companies providing end-to-end digital experience services solving complex challenges in the core business of leading European clients across several industries, including manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, life sciences and chemicals.

The terms of the acquisition from private equity investment firms Genui and Primepulse were not disclosed.

“This strategic move will enhance our ability to provide innovative, tailor-made cloud solutions, empowering clients with an unparalleled end-to-end digital experience in commerce transformation," said Max Morielli, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for Accenture Song.

Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Mindcurv and its team of over 700 experts are based across 13 different locations including the Netherlands, Spain and India.

Liaquat and Nazareno Avila, the co-founders of Mindcurv, explained: "Joining Accenture Song marks a pivotal moment for Mindcurv. Our strengths combined offer formidable end-to-end digital commerce services, combining innovation, creativity and global reach delivered through an integrative and balanced approach with the support of teams across the countries we operate in."

"We hope this move will help in further expansion of the works of Accenture Song, a leading global player among digital creative groups," Liaquat, who is the CEO of Mindcurv, told Manorama.

Mindcurv is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture Song has made to enhance customer offerings for clients, including Work & Co, Rabbit’s Tale, ConcentricLife, Fiftyfive5 and The Stable.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approval.