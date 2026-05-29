HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has stepped up efforts to promote menstrual hygiene by increasing menstrual cup production and expanding the distribution of menstrual cups under various projects, including its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Thinkal.

Also Read Onmanorama Explains | Why Kerala is introducing menstrual leave for school students

As part of these efforts, HLL has increased its annual menstrual cup production capacity to 5 million menstrual cups. To achieve this, the production capacity of the menstrual cup manufacturing facility at HLL's Akkulam Factory in Thiruvananthapuram has been raised to 3 million menstrual cups annually.

The upgraded facility was recently inaugurated by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava. The initiative underscores HLL's commitment to improving menstrual and reproductive health outcomes, promoting environmentally sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions, and strengthening indigenous manufacturing capabilities in line with national priorities.

"The increase in production capacity will also enable the company to expand the free distribution of menstrual cups to underprivileged women across the country under the Thinkal project during the financial year 2026–27," an official HLL statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

HLL's menstrual cups, branded as 'Thinkal Cups', are distributed under this initiative to promote menstrual cups as a safe and hygienic menstrual hygiene option, encourage cost-effective menstrual hygiene management, and reduce environmental waste. Of the total planned distribution during the financial year, three lakh menstrual cups will be distributed in Kerala.

The project is being implemented by HLL Management Academy (HMA), HLL's not-for-profit educational and social development subsidiary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was first implemented in Alappuzha municipality during the 2018 floods. The initiative helped the municipality address the issue of sanitary pad waste during the crisis period. HMA has so far distributed 15 lakh menstrual cups across nine States - Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - and two Union Territories, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Dr Krishna S H, Manager, Public Health Projects, HMA, said the project will be implemented with the support of partner organisations, including public sector companies. "HMA also conducts awareness sessions for beneficiary women on the proper use of menstrual cups and menstrual hygiene management. The initiative seeks to improve menstrual health literacy and break cultural taboos surrounding menstruation. We ensure that beneficiaries derive long-term health benefits from the use of menstrual cups," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

HLL manufactures a range of menstrual hygiene products. Its menstrual cups are made of high-quality medical-grade silicone, making them safe, flexible, durable, reusable and environmentally friendly. While Thinkal Cups are distributed under the Thinkal CSR project, HLL's other menstrual cup brands, including Velvet and Cool Cup, are available commercially.

"Menstrual cups are reusable and can last for several years, making them a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to disposable menstrual products. They are also safe and hygienic when used properly and provide long-lasting leak protection and comfort," Dr Krishna said.

HLL also manufactures sanitary napkins under the brands Happy Days, Freedays and Sakhi. Happy Days biodegradable sanitary pads are aimed at addressing the growing challenge of sanitary pad waste, with India generating about 12.3 billion used sanitary pads every year.

HLL also has a broad reproductive healthcare portfolio covering contraception, family planning and women’s reproductive health. Its products include condoms such as MOODS, USTAD and NIRODH; female condoms; Copper-T intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUDs) such as T-CARE and M-CARE; oral contraceptive pills, including the non-hormonal Saheli Plus; emergency contraceptive pills; tubal rings; and women’s reproductive healthcare products related to fertility, menstrual cycle regulation and pregnancy support.