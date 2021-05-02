DMK crosses halfway mark in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Chennai: The counting of votes of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls held on April 6 began on Sunday morning.

By leading in 129 seats, DMK crossed the halfway mark by 10.30am.

About an hour following commencement of counting of votes for the April 6 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was leading in his home segment of Edappadi in Salem district and leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here. Actor-cum-politician Kamal Hassan is leading in Coimbatore.



Indications showed that the DMK was ahead in constituencies including Kurinjipadi, Neyveli, Virudhachalam.

BJP's state unit chief L Murugan was ahead in Dharapuram and AIADMK leaders and state Ministers K C Veeramani and Benjamin were ahead in Jolarpet and Maduravoyal here.

A party needs at least 118 seats to win the election and come to power in the 234-seat House in Tamil Nadu. The electoral fate of 3,998 candidates who contested the elections will come to light by the end of the day.

As per the Election Commission of India, 72.81 per cent of the 6.29 crore voters have cast their votes in the poll.

Apart from the Assembly election results, the bypoll results for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency will also be known on Sunday.

The bypoll was fought majorly between former Union Minister and BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan and Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, son of late MP H Vasanth Kumar.

The assembly poll results will be crucial for the ruling AIADMK government led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the principal opposition party DMK led by MK Stalin.

The pre-poll opinion survey and the exit polls predicted a large win for the 10 year power starved DMK.

By noon the trend will be known as to who would storm the Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu.

Counting of votes will be at 75 centres in the state with the deployment of state police and central para military forces for security.

Vote counting will be videographed

With the spread of coronavirus, counting agents and others will be allowed into the counting centres on the production of Covid-19 negative test report or should have been vaccinated twice.

The assembly poll saw a five cornered contest though the main contest was between the ruling AIADMK-led alliance and the DMK-led front.

The others were actor-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) alliance, the alliance led by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) floated by TTV Dhinakaran and movie director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

K Palaniswami, MK Stalin

The ruling AIADMK fought in 179 seats and six other small parties each contesting in one seat under the former's Two Leaves symbol.

The others in the AIADMK alliance are the BJP (contested in 20 seats) and PMK (23), TMC (6).

The DMK contested in 173 seats while alliance parties Congress (25), CPI, CPI-M, MDMK and VCK in six seats each, IUML, KMDK (3 each), MMK (2), All India Forward Bloc, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi, Athi Thamizhar Peravai and Tamizhaga Vazhuvurimai Katchi each contesting in one seat.

A total of 187 candidates -- DMK's own and that of alliance parties -- contested under the former's Rising Sun symbol.

The MNM allied with actor Sarathkumar's AISMK and IJK while Dhinakaran's AMMK allied with the DMDK, AIMIM and others.

The Seeman-led NTK went alone contesting in all the 234 constituencies and fielding 50 per cent women candidates.

The other parties in the fray on their own are the Bahujan Samaj Party (contesting in 160 seats), Puthiya Tamizhagam (60 seats) and Republican Party of India (16 seats).