Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Govt hikes dearness allowance by 3pc for central employees

PTI
Published: October 21, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Govt hikes dearness allowance by 3pc for central employees
A man displays new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, India, November 10, 2016. Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent to 31 per cent to benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

This was informed by Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of Rs 9,488 crore on the exchequer.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier in July, the government had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

In view of the COVID–19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.