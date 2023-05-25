Malayalam
AAP's Satyendar Jain hospitalised after he collapsed in Tihar Jail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2023 10:59 AM IST
Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May. Photo:File image/PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said on Thursday .

Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.  

(With PTI inputs)

