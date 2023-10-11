Malayalam
FCRA violations case: CBI searches at residence of NewsClick founder

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2023 11:06 AM IST Updated: October 11, 2023 03:13 PM IST
newsclick-raid
Boxes of material confiscated after a raid from the office of NewsClick being brought to Special Cell office in New Delhi, Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The CBI carried out raids at two locations and registered an FIR into the alleged FCRA violations by news portal NewsClick on Wednesday, an official said.

A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said. It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case, they said.

In its probe against the portal, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham. The allegations have been denied by the portal.

(With PTI inputs)

