Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: Half-day leave for Central govt employees

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday announced a half-day leave for the Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments on January 22, 2024, on account of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

According to the circular issued by Praveen Jargar, the deputy secretary to the Central government, the working day on January 22 will begin only at 2.30 pm. "Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebration, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 2.30 pm," the circular said.

The Pran Pratishtha will begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm. On the day of the consecration, the minimum essential rituals needed for the consecration of the idol will be conducted, priests had said earlier.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram by more than 20 countries, news agency IANS reported.

The design of the postage stamp includes the Ram Temple, the chaupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the Sun, the Saryu river, and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six commemorative postage stamps released by PM Modi include the Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Maa Shabari.