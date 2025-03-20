Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's nephew was allegedly shot dead by his brother on Thursday. A dispute over tap water escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the brothers, Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav, during which their mother was also injured.

The incident took place at Jagatpur village in Naugachia police district adjoining Bhagalpur in Bihar. "The brothers clashed over tap water. Their mother tried to intervene. Vishwajit died on the spot. Jayjit and his mother have been taken to a hospital. Further investigations are on," said Naugachia SP Prerna Kumar.

According to villagers, the case was being treated as high-profile because the family is politically well-connected.