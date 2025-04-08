For the first time since 1961, the Indian National Congress will hold its national convention in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will be meeting in Gujarat - a state tied to the legacy of the party - after a gap of more than six decades.

According to an IANS report, the announcement was made by Dr Manish Doshi, Media Convener of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in 2025, the convention comes at a moment of great historical significance. This year also marks 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi assumed the presidency of the Congress. According to Dr Doshi, bringing the convention to Gujarat is a tribute to these legacies, especially considering Patel’s role as the first and longest-serving president of the Gujarat Congress.

Earlier venues for Congress sections in the state include Ahmedabad in 1902 and 1921, Surat in 1907, Haripura in 1938 and Bhavnagar in 1961.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With IANS inputs)