An army soldier was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. India has strengthened its counter-terrorism operations across the union territory following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The firing took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation, which was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, reported PTI.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued," the White Knight Corps said on X.

"One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts," the army said. The operation was still underway when the last reports came in from the spot, they added.

The Indian Army on Wednesday killed two terrorists while successfully intercepting infiltrators on the Line of Control (Loc) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

“On April 23, 2025, approximately 2-3 terrorists attempted to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla. Alert troops on the Line of Control (LC) challenged and intercepted them, leading to a firefight. The operation is still underway," the Chinar Corps took to X.

On Tuesday, gunmen opened fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran area. At least 26 tourists, including a Navy officer and a Malayali, were killed, while several others were injured.

(With IANS inputs)