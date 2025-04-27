Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has called on the US industry to invest in India, emphasising that the country continues to be the fastest growing major economy supported by policy consistency and certainty.

Addressing the US-India Economic Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington on Friday, Malhotra said that India is expected to record a growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the current financial year despite tremendous increase in uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets.

"At a time when many advanced economies are facing economic headwinds and a deteriorating economic outlook, India continues to offer strong growth and stability making it a natural choice for investors seeking long term value and opportunity," the governor said, reported PTI.

India, he added, "continues to be an economy supported by stability -- monetary, financial and political; policy consistency and certainty; congenial business environment; and strong macroeconomic fundamentals."

Observing that the Indian economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and dynamism, Malhotra said that over the past four years (2021-22 to 2024-25), the country recorded an average annual growth rate of 8.2 per cent.

"It was and continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world. This is a significant step up from the average growth rate of 6.6 per cent in the preceding decade (2010 to 2019)," he added.